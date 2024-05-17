Vibrant cultural festival with the 'WOW' factor returns to borough
The Women of the World Festival Rotherham, a celebration of women, girls, trans, and non-binary communities, brought music, craft, art, dance, theatre, and poetry into the town centre as the free festival returned for its third annual event on Saturday.
Market stalls, workshops, performances, talks, and activities were staged across All Saints’ Square, Minster Gardens, various venues on High Street and Imperial Buildings, as part of the festival which is organised by Rotherham Council and partners including Flux Rotherham and part of the global WOW movement.
A packed programme saw children and families build dens at the Right to Play drop-in with Pif-Paf Theatre while other youngsters enjoyed craft activities with literacy charity Grimm and Co.
Visitors were also invited to write poetry at Minster Gardens with poet Vic Leeson and students, plus others tried out circus art by getting involved in aerial hoops.
