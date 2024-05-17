Vibrant cultural festival with the 'WOW' factor returns to borough

By Jill Theobald
Published 17th May 2024, 09:39 BST
Children and their families were invited to build dens at the Right to Play drop-in with Pif-Paf - photo by Kerrie BeddowsChildren and their families were invited to build dens at the Right to Play drop-in with Pif-Paf - photo by Kerrie Beddows
Children and their families were invited to build dens at the Right to Play drop-in with Pif-Paf - photo by Kerrie Beddows
FROM den-building to poetry writing – a one-day festival with the WOW factor returned to the Rotherham.

The Women of the World Festival Rotherham, a celebration of women, girls, trans, and non-binary communities, brought music, craft, art, dance, theatre, and poetry into the town centre as the free festival returned for its third annual event on Saturday.

Market stalls, workshops, performances, talks, and activities were staged across All Saints’ Square, Minster Gardens, various venues on High Street and Imperial Buildings, as part of the festival which is organised by Rotherham Council and partners including Flux Rotherham and part of the global WOW movement.

A packed programme saw children and families build dens at the Right to Play drop-in with Pif-Paf Theatre while other youngsters enjoyed craft activities with literacy charity Grimm and Co.

Visitors were also invited to write poetry at Minster Gardens with poet Vic Leeson and students, plus others tried out circus art by getting involved in aerial hoops.

