Vetro Lounge opens at Rotherham's Forge Island
That’s the message from the general manager of cafe-bar Vetro Lounge on Forge Island, which is now open for business.
Simon Zanelli, from Kimberworth, is the man tasked with running one of the town’s most highly anticipated venues and he says he can’t wait to welcome the public.
"This is something I have been looking forward to for a long time,” he said.
"Vetro Lounge is a place where you will always feel welcome – we want every customer to feel happy with the food, the drink, and the whole experience, whether that’s coming in for a morning coffee or eating out in the evening.”
Pronounced ‘vay-tro’ the cafe-bar joins Arc Cinema and Travelodge at Forge Island with another new food outlet, Sygnature Dish, set to open later this month.
Vetro is open 9am – 11pm Sunday to Thursdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Food is served 9am – 10pm every day.
