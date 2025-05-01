Vetro Lounge opens at Rotherham's Forge Island

The Vetro Lounge at Forge Island. Photo by Kerrie Beddows

WELCOME to your new home from home in Rotherham town centre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the message from the general manager of cafe-bar Vetro Lounge on Forge Island, which is now open for business.

Simon Zanelli, from Kimberworth, is the man tasked with running one of the town’s most highly anticipated venues and he says he can’t wait to welcome the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is something I have been looking forward to for a long time,” he said.

"Vetro Lounge is a place where you will always feel welcome – we want every customer to feel happy with the food, the drink, and the whole experience, whether that’s coming in for a morning coffee or eating out in the evening.”

Pronounced ‘vay-tro’ the cafe-bar joins Arc Cinema and Travelodge at Forge Island with another new food outlet, Sygnature Dish, set to open later this month.

Vetro is open 9am – 11pm Sunday to Thursdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Food is served 9am – 10pm every day.