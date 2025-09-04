Unlocking Rotherham’s potential and power

FLOURISHING: Ellie Eagleton has enjoyed her CCoC creative opportunities

MY INVOLVEMENT with Children’s Capital of Culture began in 2023, when I got a place on Wentworth Woodhouse’s Creative Producers traineeship.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were the second cohort of this scheme, trained in film-making and digital skills to create a final film production and organise an event to premiere it.

In just three months, we created not only a series of short films as segments of a murder mystery, but incorporated them into a live, interactive, puzzle-solving event where audiences toured the whole of the stately home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To go from no film-making experience to serving as director/co-writer on these films in such a short space of time was incredible, and the opportunities it gave me were invaluable - including a paid runner job on an episode of BBC2’s long-running documentary series Our Lives.

In 2024 I was fortunate enough to gain a second role through the Children’s Capital of Culture growing alumni network - organising equality, diversity and inclusion-related enrichment for students, as part of the Personal Development team at Rotherham College.

This specialised role provided yet another network of fantastic friends and colleagues and put the skills I’d gained from film production to work in activity and event production.

Now, aged 26, I’m a permanent, full-time personal development coordinator here at the college, a role I was offered after the end of my Children’s Capital of Culture contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has finally given me both the creative and logistical opportunities, and the stability, I’d needed to really flourish professionally.

While I ultimately aim to get back to film/TV work as my intended career, I’m more than happy right now, and my involvement with Children’s Capital of Culture has gained me an incredible circle of life-long friends and collaborators.

It remains to be seen what my future holds, but Children’s Capital of Culture has bolstered my prospects through the connections I’ve made, and it’s certainly made the whole of Rotherham’s future a whole lot brighter.

To see my home town transformed into an area full of potential and power is so important, and I hope Children’s Capital of Culture continues long-term to provide as many generations as possible with similar opportunities to those I’ve had.

Ellie Eagleton