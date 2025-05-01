OPPORTUNITY: Cora Lancashire

MY JOURNEY with Children’s Capital of Culture began in July 2024 when I became a collections and exhibitions trainee at Clifton Park Museum.

I expected to have to move away from my home town for a job in the cultural sector, but I am so lucky to have this all on my doorstep – I had never worked directly with such amazing pieces of history.

More recently, as part of my traineeship, I have been part of the commissioning team for Clifton Park Museum’s brand-new exhibition SELF: There’s More To Me Than What You See which opens Saturday, May 3 with an exciting public opening event.

This exhibition has allowed the team to explore who we are, how our identity is perceived by others and what this all means.

Identity is the backbone for everything around us – what we like to do, how we interact with others, who we spend our time with and so on.

I am a working-class 23-year-old woman who was born and raised in Rotherham.

I’m sure there are people from a similar background who would not think that a museum exhibition would represent them – I hope that SELF surprises them!

My aim going into this exhibition has been to inspire people to consider that those around us are never the one-dimensional people we initially perceive them to be.

We have many of layers of identity, some of which may take years to be revealed, and some of which may never be revealed.

If visitors can see this in the exhibition, then I think it will have made an important contribution to Rotherham.

Through opportunities like this, my traineeship has allowed me to gain skills around museum collections and exhibitions that I otherwise would never have had.

Despite completing a history BA and MA, I did not have evidence of the practical skills that are so vital for a career in the heritage sector.

Children’s Capital of Culture is transforming Rotherham for young people - by offering roles in these sectors it is allowing young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to gain vital skills to develop a successful career.

‘SELF' – funded by Arts Council England – opens to the public on May 3, 2025 and runs until March 1, 2026.