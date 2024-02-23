Lazarus Makono

Police were called to Cooperative Street at 1.21am after reports a 26-year-old man had been stabbed in a house.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of five arrests have now been made.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday (February 22) and remains in police custody at this time

A 27-year old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday (February 21) remains in police custody.

Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all since been released on bail.

Senior investigating officer Ben Wood, said: “This is a truly tragic and devastating incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and I want to assure the wider community and the public that we are working around the clock to work out exactly what happened on the day and the circumstances around the incident.

“We are still seeking information from the public that could help officers with this investigation, and we encourage anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or using our online portal and quoting incident number 54 of February 21 2024 when you get in touch.