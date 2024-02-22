Investigation: Police have arrested four suspects

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports that a 26 year old victim had been stabbed in a house on Corporation Street, at around 1.20am.

He received first aid from paramedics but, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene despite their “best efforts”.

Police have since arrested a 27 year old man on suspicion of murder and he remained in police custody yesterday (Thursday).

Three other people have also been arrested, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are women aged 20 and 25, with a man aged 32. All three also remained in custody yesterday.

An investigation scene remained in place on Cooperative Street and investigators were continuing their work.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: "We understand news of this murder investigation will cause understandable concern in the community and our officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure people living in the area.

"If you have any concerns, please do get in touch with our officers if you see them around. They are there to help and answer any queries you might have."

Police want anyone with information to call by telephobe on 101, quoting incident number 54 of 21 February 2024.

Information can also be provided via online chat or online portal, which can be accessed here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.