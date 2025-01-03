'Tireless' team of volunteers recognised with award from King
Rotherham Families First has been recognised with the royal accreditation – the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and equivalent to an MBE.
Families First was established in 2019 to provide a one-stop emergency service providing basic necessities for some of the most vulnerable people across Rotherham.
Inside a unit at Parkgate Shopping, a wealth of essential household items donated by members of the public, are sorted through by the team of volunteers.
Donations include clothing, bedding, towels, curtains, small household and kitchen items and baby equipment.
Families First is probably best known for its highly successful Christmas Toy Appeal where shoppers are invited to collect tags marked with an age range from 'giving trees' around Parkgate Shopping and buy a present for a young person who otherwise would have nothing at all to open on the big day.
The King’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by local volunteer groups in supporting their communities.
It was created in 2002 to celebrate the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty King Charles.
Representatives of Families First are expected to receive the award crystal and certificate from South Yorkshire’s Lord-Lieutenant, Dame Hilary Chapman in the early part of this year.
In addition, two volunteers Families First will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June, along with other award recipients.
Janet Drury, centre manager at Parkgate and trustee at Families First, said: “Rotherham and South Yorkshire should be duly proud of the community effort that goes into making Families First a Kings Award-winning charity.
“We are a small team working tirelessly here at Parkgate to make a difference for those in the community in real need but our efforts are made that much greater by the extraordinary support we receive from the shoppers and wider community around Parkgate and in the region more widely.
“To say we are proud of being recognised with a Kings Award for Voluntary Service – comparable to an MBE– is a massive understatement and we are so grateful for the profile and acknowledgement it represents.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.