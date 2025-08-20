Tips for parents handling GCSE disappointment

WITH hours to go before students will be either celebrating success - or coming to terms with disappointment - in this year’s GCSEs, parents have been offered tips on how to handle the situation.

Parents will often have the role of helping to guide youngsters through the ‘what happens next’ phase, if their results do not meet expectations.

Now educational provider High Speed Training has offered tips, including celebrating achievements, with Dr Richard Anderson, head of learning and development at the online training provider, advising: “For students who haven’t done as well as expected, they’re going to be feeling a whole mixture of emotions, including disappointment and panic.

“It’s important to remind them that they did their best, which is only something to be proud of - these results won’t be the sole determinant of their future success.

“Avoid asking questions like ‘why didn’t you revise harder?’

He also suggested that parents consider getting exams remarked: “Students are required to get a minimum of a four in maths and either English literature or language to avoid having to retaken them at A level.

“So the first step for students who have scored a three in these subjects is to ask for a re-mark.

“It’s not a certainty that re-marking their paper will increase their grade, but it’s definitely a step that’s worth taking.”

Stressful: But there are ways to deal with disappointment

Schools often cover the cost of re-marking.

He also suggests contacting the college or sixth form the student hopes to attend: “Many colleges will do what they can to accept your child, even if they under-performed in their GCSEs, so it’s vital that you speak to them about what options your child has.”

If results leave a student unable to get a college place, other career paths are open, with Dr Anderson explaining: “Many students will be under the impression that not receiving their desired results means they can’t pursue the career path they had in mind - it’s important to reassess and rationalise these thoughts.

“It’s possible that your child can still get into their chosen career path by going straight into employment, or by taking qualifications that aren’t A levels.”

