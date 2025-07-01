'Tiny forest' will form part of huge tree planting project

THURCROFT Junior Academy may call their plantation of 600 trees a ‘tiny forest’, but it is making a significant contribution towards plans to repopulate South Yorkshire with trees.

The planting was done as part of an environmental project to support South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard’s plan to see 1.4m new trees planted – one for every resident.

Now he has been back to check on progress at Thurcroft, one of the early supporters of the scheme.

The school worked with the Earthwatch Europe charity to create the forest, planting densely over a small area – recreating the structure of a forest, but in miniature.

Mayor Coppard said: “I want to plant 1.4m trees, one for every person who lives in South Yorkshire.

“This tree planting is about more than hitting that target.

“It’s an opportunity for children to learn about our environment, to improve our local communities and to start building an appreciation for nature.

“It also promotes better mental and physical health, and better cognitive, team and problem-solving skills – all vital to giving children the best start in life.

Enthusiasm: Mayor Coppard speaks to children from Thurcroft Academy

“I’m proud that my A Tree for Everyone campaign is inspiring young people, like the children at Thurcroft Junior Academy, to appreciate and care for nature.

“Whether it’s a tiny forest or a whole woodland – every one of our tree planting projects is helping to improve communities,” he said.

Ruth Stone, principal at the academy, said: “Our whole school community was delighted and grateful for the opportunity to plant a ‘tiny forest’.

“Every child from nursery to year six participated in the planting.

Captivated: Youngsters from Thurcroft Academy with Mayor Coppard

“We are passionate about improving our school environment and that of our wider community.

“Children learn about the importance of sustainability and nature in the environment through their time at Thurcroft, to ensure that as they grow, they will continue to champion these vital projects.”

A grant fund is currently open with cash to support the A Tree For Everyone scheme, following a successful first round in January.

Applications can be made until Friday July 25, for projects which can be completed by March next year.

To find out more information or to apply to the Grant Fund visit www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/tree-fund