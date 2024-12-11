Thrice as nice – retailer wins third national award

Crampton and Moore was named Best Large Independent Consumer Electronics Retailer at the annual ERT Awards - photo by Will Ireland

A TV, appliance and kitchen company currently celebrating the first anniversary of its flagship Waverley showroom has won a national industry award.

Crampton and Moore was named Best Large Independent Consumer Electronics Retailer at the annual ERT Awards and presented during a ceremony at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

It is the third and latest accolade for the firm which previously took the title of Large Retailer of the Year at the Sirius Awards and was also awarded the Best Independent Retailer prize at the IER Awards.

The family business is currently celebrating the first anniversary of its flagship showroom, warehouse and distribution centre at Waverley.

Managing director Robert Moore said: “The past year has been an important and exciting time for us and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received for our new headquarters.

“To have picked up a third national award shows us that we made the right choice when we came to Waverley and we now look forward to further grown in the months ahead.”

Crampton and Moore was started by partners John Moore and Roy Crampton in 1966 to meet increasing demand for more affordable and rentable televisions.

The company today deals in everything from washers and dryers to fridges, freezers, cookers and hobs and the full range of smaller kitchen appliances including major brands such as Hotpoint, Hoover, Whirlpool, Dyson, Samsung and Bosch.

Crampton and Moore's online presence has also made it one of the country’s leading suppliers, with clients including Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and 10 Downing Street.