Sarah Champion MP

A THREAT reduction group could be set up to protect shoppers and store workers due to the "horrendous levels" of retail crime in Rotherham.

Discussions took place just days before reports of a chase through a supermarket and into the town centre involving men armed with a machete, knife and bat.

A dramatic decrease in footfall is one of the main reasons for the increase in incidents, a discussion hosted by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion was told - the hope being that the Forge Island development will make a significant difference.

Ms Champion met with police, representatives from shop workers' associations, and civic and business leaders after two surveys conducted by the Labour MP revealed the scale of criminality in the town's stores.

Shop staff told her they had been punched and spat at, with one even threatened with a knife.

Many shoppers said they felt unsafe in Rotherham stores.

Ms Champion said: "If you work at a local convenience store you will see clearly criminal behaviour.

“There's many reasons as to why that is.

“I know the police have quite limited resources and I know there is so much pressure on them so today I want to look specifically at Rotherham to try to find solutions or identify the gaps in each other's knowledge.”

Guests at the round-table discussion shared experiences of crimes against staff, with Richard Morton of Heron Foods citing an incident the previous week when a shop worker in East Dene was punched in the head.

“People are anxious,” he said.

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce president Matthew Stephens identified footfall in Rotherham town centre as being down around 30 per cent – compared with a rise of a similar amount in Barnsley, adding: “When things are quiet, incidents are more visible.”

Rotherham Council's assistant director, community safety and street scene, regeneration and environment Sam Barstow said the authority had brought in a town centre co-ordinator to work with businesses. Plus, the council – which is about to renew its Safer Neighbourhood Strategy – had been successful in obtaining Safer Streets funding from the Home Office.

It was hoped the impact of council investment in the town centre, including residential and entertainment schemes such as Forge Island, would “drive up footfall and increase optimism about Rotherham as a place”, he said.

Tackling retail crime had to be “absolutely a partnership approach”, he said, adding: “Not one single organisation around the table can solve this alone.”

Chf Insp Kevin Bradley – Rotherham senior leadership team representative – agreed, saying: “The partnership approach is really the only way.

“We can’t do it in silos.”

Pledging to look into South Yorkshire Police’s own data, Chf Insp Bradley said: “If someone in a store was being violent it should be reported as a 999 emergency call and I would expect our officers should be there within 15 minutes.”

Rachel Willox from Morrisons told how in one of its stores elsewhere in the country a staff worker subjected to an extended assault was still “so scared she hasn’t gone back to work”.

USDAW (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) area organiser Chrissy Lovell said workers had reported being sworn at for refusing to sell an energy drink or requesting customers take off a motorcycle helmet so staff could verify their age.

Ms Lovell said the union had been “alarmed” by national data from the Co-op which revealed that 71 per cent of serious retail crimes had not been responded to by police.