The service's 30th birthday

A LIFE-changing sight loss service which started in Rotherham has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Eye care liaison officers are employed by the Royal National Institute of Blind People in partnership with the NHS to provide emotional and practical support.

There are now 190 officers across the country – but the RNIB’s first was Kevin Hewish, employed in Rotherham from 1994.

Kevin (56) said: “When we started the service 30 years ago, the NHS was a very different place.

Rotherham eye clinic patient Jean Derrick with ECLO Gabrielle Bower

“There was some resistance from certain quarters, but as soon as we started meeting service users, we found out what they wanted and needed. We were building this new service.

“None of us were quite sure how it would look. It was the people with sight loss who shaped the service.”

The Rotherham service is now based at the community health centre on Greasbrough Road.

Stevie Johnson was orthoptist at the clinic in 1994 and was so impressed by the service that she ended up working for RNIB – and is now the charity’s clinical lead.

She said: “Very quickly we realised how this service was going to benefit people with eye conditions and sight loss.

“It meant people with eye conditions could be made aware of all the support and organisations that were available to them that they might not have known about otherwise.”

Current officer Gabrielle Bower was inspired to become an eye care officer after husband Matt Bower, who has sight loss, previously held the role.

She said: “The role I play here in the clinic at Rotherham is huge. Every day I make sure I’m visible for patients who need support, such as applying for a Certificate of Vision Impairment, applying for benefits or getting hold of a magnifier.”

Patient Jean Derrick (91) said: “I was getting upset because I felt I was isolated, and no one seemed to know how to help me. But then Gabrielle contacted me, and she said she would take care of everything. I just started crying with relief.”

Gabrielle helped Jean apply for tax reductions, benefits and for a discounted TV licence and referred her for home visits with partner organisation Rotherham Sight & Sound.

For more information, call RNIB’s Helpline on 0303 123 9999, or visit RNIB’s website at www.rnib.org.uk/your-eyes/navigating-sight-loss/eye-care-services-and-roles/eye-care-liaison-officers-eclos.