Teenager's tasty business venture impresses inspector

WHEN Callum McQueen was told he “would not do good in life”, he took it as a challenge.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The harsh words came during his education and while most 17 year olds will be on the brink of starting a long holiday from college, Callum has just launched his own business.

His working hours bear little resemblance to college timetables, either, with his Cal’s Kitchen cafe opening 8am to 8pm every day except Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while his customers are not the only ones to be impressed by his kitchen skills.

Within days of opening, he got a call from Rotherham Council’s inspector, who issued him with a five star rating on the ‘scores on the doors’ hygiene rating - the best possible.

It was an inspection which clearly made an impact, as Callum explained: “The inspector said in 30 years that he had never known a 17 year old to get five stars and had never known a 17 year old open a business.

“He shook my hand,” he said.

Callum, of Wath upon Dearne, developed his appetite for work in his dad’s restaurant in Spain, where one-Euro breakfasts ensured he was kept busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New venture: Cal in his kitchen

Back in the UK, he has gained levels one and two in food and hygiene, taking up the unit in the town centre Imperial Buildings after working part time for other businesses, while still at school.

His menu ranges from breakfasts to burgers, and sides to shakes, and already his first days of trading have proved successful.

Meanwhile, his dad David is also back in town, running the Sports Box bar in the same complex.