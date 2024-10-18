Smallest patients to benefit from big changes at revamped neonatal unit

Pictured at the celebration are neonatal staff, hospital charity staff, fundraisers and babies who have stayed on the unit and their families - including Jack Armstrong and Alisha Flintham and their daughter Arabella (front row, right) - photo by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM Hospital's smallest patients and their families are benefiting from some big changes – after a re-vamped neonatal unit opened its doors.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a year of fundraising,Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity announced its Tiny Toes appeal hit the £150,000 target to support Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s redevelopment of the unit – the first time it has been revamped in 40 years.

The new unit was unveiled at a celebration event where fundraisers, families who had championed the appeal, trust staff and donors were invited to see the transformation, with Andrea and Terry Jepson – who have fostered dozens of babies from the unit – cutting the ribbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the launch, trust chief executive Dr Richard Jenkins said: “This is a really exciting time.

The opening of the newly refurbished Neonatal Unit. Foster carers Terry and Andrea Jepson who cut the ribbon to officially open the unit are pictured with neonatal unit staff - photo by Kerrie Beddows

“Some personal reflections from me – in the late 80s I was a medical student here so that just shows how long it's been (since the unit was revamped.)

“And later on all of my children were born prematurely so we spent hours and hours here in what can be a very stressful environment.

“All these little things the charity pay for make such a massive difference to families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning for the unit's official opening were Jack Armstrong and Alisha Flintham, both aged 33 from Wickersley and their daughter Arabella who was born six weeks prematurely.

The Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity marked the end of it's £150,000 Tiny Toes Appeal, with a celebration event and opening of the newly refurbished Neonatal Unit - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Arabella needed support during her two-week stay on the unit to breathe and feed more easily and her proud parents have been involved in various running challenges to fundraise for the hospital charity's appeal.

Dad Jack said: “It's an amazing transformation and great to see all the differences and changes since we were here.

“You never anticipate spending time here and it can be a very emotional time but everyone's so helpful and accommodating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's nice to hear how happy the staff are with the new environment, too.

The opening of the newly refurbished Neonatal Unit - photo by Kerrie Beddows

“It's fantastic – it really is a genuine home from home.”

The trust funded the basic refurbishment and expansion while the Tiny Toes appeal provided the extra special touches including refurbished bedrooms where parents can stay with their little one and a renovated kitchen and family room to prepare refreshments.

Recliner chairs are beside each cot, so parents can sleep close by.

Families can also gain respite from the busy ward environment by going to a new quiet room, while skylights help bring a sense of the outdoors onto the ward, and artwork makes the space feel less clinical and more homely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity marked the end of it's £150,000 Tiny Toes Appeal, with a celebration event and opening of the newly refurbished Neonatal Unit - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Alison Cowie, the trust’s head of nursing for children’s services, said: “We care for hundreds of premature and poorly babies every year from Rotherham and beyond.

“The new unit means we can continue to deliver the exceptional care we always have in surroundings that reflect and support what we do.”

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us to fundraise – whether you have sponsored an event, skydived, took part in our golf days, organised a Tiny Toes Toddle, hosted an event at work or school or donated your spare change to our customised incubator at Rotherham Hospital– we couldn’t have done it without you.”