Four-midable fundraising parents' marathon efforts for hospital charity

Jack and Alisha Armstrong with Arabella at Total Warrior

THE parents of a premature baby girl are taking part in four running challenges to fundraise for the hospital charity which looked after their daughter and other “precious“ little patients.

Jack Armstrong and Alisha Flintham, both aged 33 from Wickersley, have been juggling bedtime stories and changing nappies while doting on daughter Arabella with training for their events, which began with the Sheffield Half Marathon in April this year in a bid to raise funds for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Tiny Toes neonatal appeal.

The pair followed the Sheffield event by heading to the Total Warrior at Bramham Park in Leeds in July, while most recently Jack went solo to participate in the 13.1-mile AJ Bell Great North Run this month (September).

And he is not putting his running shoes away yet as current training schedule consists of lots of running, hiking and walking in preparation for his fourth and final challenge – Lakes in a Day – a gruelling 50-mile ultra-run from Caldbeck to Cartmel on October 12.

Baby Arabella Armstrong

Arabella was born six weeks prematurely in February 2023 and needed support during her two-week stay on the neonatal unit to breathe and feed more easily.

Jack said: “It was a scary and emotional time for us, especially as we had friends having babies at a similar time who were able to take their babies home.

“We wanted to support the appeal because we wanted to say thank you to the incredible team for being so kind, compassionate and hard-working.

“They work 12-hour shifts with a smile on their face, despite having the lives of our precious babies in their hands.

Jack Armstrong at the Sheffield Half Marathon

“They really make the unit a welcoming home from home.”

The proud parents have raised £1,245 and now hope to reach £1,500 by the end of October.

The Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August 2023 and aims to raise £150,000 to refurbish and upgrade the neonatal unit and fund resources and equipment.

Head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: “We’re absolutely bowled over by Jack and Alisha’s fundraising.

“We really appreciate their dedication and it feels particularly poignant that baby Arabella inspired it all.”

To sponsor Jack and Alisha www.justgiving.com/page/jack-alisha.