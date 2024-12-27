Small signs that town centre is beginning to recover

Forge Island.

They say it is always darkest before dawn and it would be true to say that Rotherham town centre has endured its fair share of dark days recently.

However, as we enter the final week of 2024 there are small signs to be optimistic that next year could see major projects in the first stages of flourishing.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves though. For the most part town centre businesses are now small enterprises rather than major high street chains and times will be tough.

We will all have less money in our pockets due to decisions made by the Government and that makes it hard to go out and spend with confidence.

Within the town centre most focus has fallen on Forge Island. Our letters pages in recent weeks has reflected both sides of the argument.

For some it is a white elephant while others praise the cinema. No doubt if all the units were full from day one it may be a different discussion taking place.

In the coming months we expect to see announcements that will at last provide further life to what should be the entertainment heartbeat of the town.

Only then will we be able to truly judge whether the £47million development has been worth the money.

View from Forge Island looking back towards Rotherham Minster

On the other side of town work is very visible on the markets and library redevelopment. The roof is off and progress is slowly being made – given that the first brick was taken out of the old Charter Arms to begin the demolition project in May 2022 then ‘slowly’ is probably being kind.

But let’s be generous, this is the season of goodwill after all.

No town or city centre has had it easy in recent years. Even taking into account the pandemic and its associated lockdowns the way we shop and entertain ourselves has changed.

And we are behind our neighbours in finishing flagship developments.

We mustn’t give up on our town centre, though. Every day hard-working Rotherham people pull up their shutters and put in an honest day’s work.

And while it may not ever be ‘how I remember it’ again, we can all agree a little bit of light would be most welcome.