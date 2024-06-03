.

HEAVY traffic caused by roadworks in Parkgate has left motorists “fuming” and led to buses being diverted.

Stagecoach tweeted just after 12.30pm today (Monday) that there were “significant” delays to its services.

The firm added: “We are diverting all Rawmarsh - Rotherham services via Barbot Hall Industrial Estate. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A caller to the Advertiser described being stuck trying to get away from Parkgate Shopping.

He said: “I could get in here fine at 1pm, but it’s been an hour-and-a-half to two hours and we’re not getting anywhere. There’s no traffic plan.”

Another driver wrote on Facebook that she had been sitting in traffic for almost an hour after taking a signed diversion going behind the retail centre.