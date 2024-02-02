School pupils on song to raise funds for poorly patients
Children appearing in ‘Baarmy Bethlehem’ and ‘Lights, Camel Action!’ were inspired to fundraise by families within the school community who have spent time on the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital.
They included pupils Alana and Aariya Blackwell, whose sister Acacia was born at 27 weeks and five days old in August 2023, weighing just 1lb and 5oz.
She required platelet and blood transfusions, plus support with her breathing.
Head teacher Scott Holmes said: “The Tiny Toes appeal is something which really resonated with us because a number of our school families have spent time on the neonatal unit with their babies.
“Alana and Aariya told us all about the care their sister Acacia received at Rotherham Hospital.
“They inspired us to back the appeal so we can help other babies and their families in the future.
“Thank you to everyone who bought one of our 200 programmes and enjoyed the shows.”
The charity’s Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August 2023 and aims to raise £150,000.
Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, said: “The Tiny Toes appeal is a cause really close to all our hearts at the Trust so it’s wonderful to see school children inspiring each other to fundraise in such imaginative ways.
“We think Alana and Aariya and everyone at Aston Hall Junior and Infant School are amazing!”
For more information about how your school can fundraise for the appeal, get in touch with the charity on 01709 426821 or [email protected].