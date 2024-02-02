Headteacher Scott Holmes, Theo, Hudson and Tobias from the Early Years Foundation Service, Poppy from year 1, Alana from year 1, Eve from year 2 and Aariya from year 3, and Suzanne Rutter, charity engagement and development manager at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity

Children appearing in ‘Baarmy Bethlehem’ and ‘Lights, Camel Action!’ were inspired to fundraise by families within the school community who have spent time on the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital.

They included pupils Alana and Aariya Blackwell, whose sister Acacia was born at 27 weeks and five days old in August 2023, weighing just 1lb and 5oz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She required platelet and blood transfusions, plus support with her breathing.

Head teacher Scott Holmes said: “The Tiny Toes appeal is something which really resonated with us because a number of our school families have spent time on the neonatal unit with their babies.

“Alana and Aariya told us all about the care their sister Acacia received at Rotherham Hospital.

“They inspired us to back the appeal so we can help other babies and their families in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thank you to everyone who bought one of our 200 programmes and enjoyed the shows.”

The charity’s Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August 2023 and aims to raise £150,000.

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, said: “The Tiny Toes appeal is a cause really close to all our hearts at the Trust so it’s wonderful to see school children inspiring each other to fundraise in such imaginative ways.

“We think Alana and Aariya and everyone at Aston Hall Junior and Infant School are amazing!”