Sam Bagshaw: How embracing his stammer is helping others

Sam Bagshaw

Sam Bagshaw has a new full-time career as an online influencer, attracting millions of viewers.

And he has done it not just despite the fact he has a stammer – but because of it.

Sam, from Aston, Rotherham, is an inspirational figure to people across the world.

He uploads videos of himself in everyday circumstances, which people that have no speech issues would breeze through.

Sam Bagshaw at Rotherham-based animal rescue centre

For Sam, though, such events require him to step out of his comfort zone… and viewers respect his courage and persistence.

One video – ordering food at the Doorsteps sandwich shop in Main Street, Aughton, has attracted a global audience of 24.2 million views, that's around the entire population of countries like Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Zambia.

This month alone, he has produced three videos, which were each seen by more than one million people on TikTok.

Sam (28) admits he is constantly amazed at the numbers involved. He is grateful for every view, which allows him to earn money from the platform.

So much so that he was able to leave his job as a warehouseman in Catcliffe and work every day on his channel.

The former Aston Academy pupil said: "With my account doing well, I am earning more now from the videos than I did in the warehouse.

"It is small money at first but you start to get decent payment when there are more than 100,000 views.

"I am enjoying being an influencer. All that matters is that the videos are helping so many people. I am spreading awareness, as are plenty of people who have never actually seen or heard someone with a stammer.

"I get a lot of questions, and I am happy to get back to them.

"I do one video a day and get paid at the end of the month."

This month his million-plus viewed films included a trip to the Old Queen’s Head pub in Sheffield where he poured a pint of Guinness on St Patrick's Day, (3.9 million views) an interview with the landlord (1.2 million) and ordering at a Costa Coffee drive-through in Poplar Way, Catcliffe (4.3 million.)

Underlying the videos is the consistent message: 'Don't let stammering stop you.'

"That is what I like to say, I am going to different places meeting different places and showing that I am getting myself out there.

"Recently, I was at a personal trainer's gym near Rotherham United's ground."

Sam admits it can still take some effort to overcome his speech obstacles.

"I still find it a bit hard, maybe, some times, it depends on how I am feeling that day.

"If I'm feeling a bit down or don't have the confidence I can find it hard, but I get through it.

"I am doing well considering when I was at school and college, I really didn't know what I wanted to do in the future. I am really happy that the TikTok app came out!"

On April 6, Sam will be taking part in the Brighton marathon, raising funds via Just Giving for the UK charity 'Action for Stammering Children.'