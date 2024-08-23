Safety fears over Mexborough bus route change
Cllr Sean Gibbons, Mexborough ward member on Doncaster Council, said he had received a number of complaints about the change, which sees the 221 rerouted along Harlington Road and Plumpton Avenue joining the existing route on Coniston Road/Hirst Gate.
It had been suggested that the new electric buses were longer, and therefore less able to negotiate the turn at the end of Morton Road.
Cllr Gibbons said “The problem is the suitability of the junction at the bottom of Plumpton Avenue. The junction at the bottom with Harlington Road is narrower with a sharp bend on a very steep hill.”
Peter Cowdell (63), of Plumpton Avenue, said a petition against the change had passed 100 names, with the concerns being around the steep inclines and lack of visibility.
He added: “There’s been 31 accidents on here in the past several years. There’s a busy bridle path at the top of the hill, and we get boy racers.”
A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said the increased frequency of running every 20 minutes during the week means more risk of buses crossing paths.
They added: “For some time now, our drivers have experienced problems with parked cars in the Morton Road area.
“In considering our options, we looked at local population data. It became clear that by making the minor route change we would serve more people.
“We discussed the proposal with SYMCA who agreed to provide bus stops on the new section of route. A consultation did take place; we received comments for and against the change but many people were supportive of us serving the new route. The change will take effect from August 31.
“Our sparkly new fleet of zero emission electro buses are the same size as the buses we previously used – this was not the reason for the change.
“Further improvements are planned from August 31 when the evening and Sunday timetable on bus 221 will be increased to provide buses every half hour.”
Anyone with concerns about the route change can email [email protected].
