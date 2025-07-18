Rotherham's Ryan Sampson takes Mr Bigstuff to a new level with co-star Danny Dyer

Brothers: Glen (Ryan Sampson) and Lee, played by Danny Dyer

RYAN Sampson is back on our screens this month with a second series of Mr Bigstuff and this time, the Rotherham-born writer and actor says he’s taken things to another level.

The Sky Max comedy, which returns on July 24, made headlines earlier this year when Danny Dyer won a Bafta for his performance as loudmouth older brother Lee.

His emotional acceptance speech included a public thank-you to Sampson, the show’s creator and star.

For Sampson, it was a moment to treasure.

“We just hugged each other and I could feel us both shaking,” the 39-year-old recalled.

“He’s like a big brother to me. People don’t know what he’s really like; he’s very loving and protective.”

The two actors have formed a close bond on and off screen, playing warring brothers in a show that explores masculinity, grief and broken families with chaotic humour and emotional bite.

Series two, Sampson promises, will be “significantly madder” than the first – but he admits it was an exhausting period getting it right.

“I only had four and a half months to write it because I was filming Brassic at the same time,” he said.

“So I had to write all day, every day, every weekend, for months.

"I nearly killed myself doing it. But weirdly, it’s definitely better. Every episode has this big, insane moment. I’m leaning into what I find funny, weird and strange,” he told the Radio Times.

Sampson, who grew up in North Anston and attended Wales High School, still draws on his working-class upbringing.

Though Mr Bigstuff is set in Essex, its emotional roots are in the homes and lives he knew growing up.

The series, which he also writes, has allowed him to explore those experiences through comedy that cuts close to the bone.

“I lace a lot of my own life into it,” he said. “Sometimes it’s confronting, but that’s how I deal with things; I write about them.”

That includes the odd personal detail, like a quirky monk-shaped egg cup once owned by his mum, which appeared in series one.

But with series two now in focus, Sampson is concentrating on the future – and already thinking ahead to a possible third run.

“We’ve got a kind of trajectory of where it goes,” he teased. “But we’ll see.”

Filming the new episodes felt very different.

“Last time I was sh***ing myself,” he said. “This time, it was a dream. It was actually fun.”

Although now based in London, Sampson is known for staying grounded.

His early TV credits include Wire in the Blood, Doctor Who, and Plebs, but Mr Bigstuff is his most personal work – written from a place of honesty and affection for the world he came from.

The Rotherham Advertiser has followed his journey from local school plays to national screens.

And while his career continues to rise, Sampson remains focused on writing stories that speak to people like those he grew up around.

“I’m writing for people like the ones I knew,” he said. “That’s who I want to speak to.”