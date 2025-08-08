Charity ride: Arron Ducker is close to finishing his ride to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation

MILLERS fan Arron Ducker is closing in on completing a charity bike ride of a lifetime to honour his late father Neil.

Arron, 29, who lives in Whiston with his fiancé Zoe and two-year-old daughter Daisy, is raising money for the British Heart Foundation after his dad, who was 57 at the time, passed away from acute myocardial ischemia in February 2023.

His ride will have covered more than 400 kilometres when he arrives at Cologne Cathedral in Germany on Saturday just a week after setting off from the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He said: “I'm raising money in memory of my best mate, my dad, who died of acute myocardial ischemia. Since my dad had his final calling, l wanted to do something to not only remember and honour his life but to raise money to go towards vital research to help prevent the many deaths we experience in life to heart disease.

Football fan: Arron Ducker has been taking in football stadiums on his route to Cologne in Germany

“We loved travelling to Germany together to watch football so I thought it would be apt to cycle to our favourite destination to raise money and awareness.”

Arron is being supported by brother Jack who has been driving a motorhome and setting up camp as Arron arrives each day after putting in the miles.

Sports mad Arron, who plays for Whiston Forge Cricket Club, said his journey had seen him take in some of the most famous football stadiums on the continent.

"I’ve visited lots of football grounds, Sparta Rotterdam, Feyenoord, NEC Nijmagen, MSV Duisburg,” he said.

Generous: Arron said Sparta Rotterdam were the most hospitable club he has visited

"I’m en route to Düsseldorf now and hope to get into two more stadiums. Feyenoord or MSV didn’t let me in but the other two did.

"Sparta Rotterdam were the most hospitable – they gave me a full tour of the stadium and a talk about history as well. All I wanted was a photo and I got more, so Sparta Rotterdam are the most hospitable club.”

And his love of the Netherlands doesn’t end there. He said: "In fact Holland is a magnificent place to cycle, so easy, lots of cycle ways – the country is built for the cyclist!”

Arron, who is a deputy head of a specialist provision (SEND) school, has also had a helping hand from a coach at German giants Borussia Dortmund.

He said: “I’m lucky enough to know Alex Clapham who is the first team coach at Borussia Dortmund. He is also born and bred in Rotherham and has sorted me out with tickets for the Dortmund versus Juventus game on Sunday."

Having survived bouts of cramp and a variety of weather conditions from strong winds through to blistering heat and deluges of rain the finish line is now in sight for Arron.

He will arrive in a special shirt with the number 57 on the back to honour his dad.

To sponsor Arron visit his Just Giving page.