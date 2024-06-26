Award-winning students and staff at Wingfield Academy - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A ROTHERHAM school is celebrating being a “truly special place” after winning silver awards with one national teaching organisation and being shortlisted twice with another.

Wingfield Academy is a silver winner in the award category for Making a Difference (Secondary School of the Year) as well as for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School for Phil Davis – both in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2024, run by The Teaching Awards Trust.

Mr Davis was also shortlisted for the Headteacher of the Year (State) in the TES Schools Awards, while the 900-student academy was also a finalist the category for Secondary School of the Year.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, the 16th annual TES Awards were held at a gala ceremony Grosvenor Hotel in Park Lane, London.

Wingfield Academy, part of the New Collaborative Learning Trust, last year achieved the top spot for all Rotherham schools for its outstanding GSCE English and Maths results.

The school, on Wingfield Road, has also received a “good” Ofsted inspection ranking from 2017 to its most recent inspection in 2022 and has been recognised by the Department for Education as a national lead school for behaviour.

Executive headteacher Phil Davis said: “Our staff and students are proud and feel humbled to be shortlisted for school of the year twice by two leading national organisations.

“It is especially rewarding to know that the team are being recognised for the difference they make to children and their families in the local community.