Wingfield Academy head teacher Phil Davis - photos by Kerrie Beddows

Wingfield Academy, then known as Wingfield Comprehensive School, was placed in special measures by Ofsted in 2004 with inspectors noting “pupils' behaviour around the school is generally unsatisfactory and is often poor.”

But in 2005 the school moved into new, purpose-built accommodation – and out of special measures.

Subsequent Ofsted visits have seen the school ranked as 'good' five times up to and including June 2022's most recent grade, with the exception of one single 'requires improvement' report in 2015.

Students in a science class with teacher and ex pupil Richard Cliffe and head teacher Phil Davis.

Commenting on students while visiting the school on Wingfield Road in June 2022 inspectors said: “Pupils are polite and friendly.

“Relationships are harmonious and underpin positive behaviour.”

Just before the Ofsted visit, the academy became one of the Department for Education’s new behaviour hubs, which help other education providers to implement changes and improve their own culture.

And in December last year the school achieved pole position for all Rotherham schools for its outstanding GSCE English and Maths results.

Students weave baskets in DT class.

It's all down to team work, according to head teacher Phil Davis.

“There's a motto above the school entrance that says Together Everyone Achieves More or TEAM”, he said, “and while that may sound like a cliché, it it true for us.

“Every single person at the school has been integral to the progress we've made – and that includes my previous headteacher, and mentor, Russell Heritage and, prior to Russell, Pippa Dodgshon.

“Both headteachers were instrumental in the school's transformation from special measures to good and their leadership paved the way for so much future success.”

The 900-student academy, part of the New Collaborative Learning Trust, today has a waiting list for students and employs 66 teachers and 43 support staff.

“We serve a comprehensive catchment area which is inclusive and diverse and wouldn't want it to be any different,” said Phil.

“We have really good staff retention.

“I started as assistant head 15 years ago and then deputy before becoming head teacher six years ago.

“We have people who are now assistant heads who joined us as NQTs (newly qualified teachers).

“My granddad always said to 'surround yourself with people who are better than you' and he was right.

“The staff and the team here are passionate, hard-working and will go the extra mile.

“People work here because they love working here.

“We have the right people on board the bus and in the right seats.

“Every teacher here I would be happy to teach my kids.

“I genuinely think this is a special place – you walk in and you can feel it.

“Russell was always very keen on the idea of sustainability.

“I've taken on his baton and finishing what he and Pippa started – a lasting legacy that has significantly impacted upon this community.”

Now lessons from that legacy are behind shared much more widely with Wingfield one of only 30 secondary schools in the country to have the behaviour hub accreditation - enabling the academy to partner with up to eight schools a year in places to date including Manchester, Lincoln and Leicester.

“We go in to support the leadership team,” said Phil.

“We diagnose what the issues are, then write an action plan and help them to implement that.

“It's taking the blueprint for expectations and learning and behaviour and using that to transform the experience for young people.