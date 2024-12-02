Rotherham school gets baby Sycamore Gap tree from vandalised remains

Head teacher Alex Wirth with pupils from Anston Greenlands primary school

There aren't many times when an entire nation mourns the loss of a tree. But England was certainly saddened – and enraged – when The Sycamore Gap tree, which once stood proudly in a dip next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was axed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn't any old tree: it had been planted in the late 1800s and featured in the 1991 film 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' starring Kevin Costner.

Yet it was felled last year in an act of criminal damage.

Thankfully, 49 saplings were rescued from the Gap tree, and the National Trust decided to gift them to selected groups, including the green-friendly Anston Greenlands Primary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sycamore Gap tree

The school was featured in the Rotherham Advertiser a few months ago when we reported on their 'rewilding' initiative – restoring nature to its basic form and creating homes for wildlife.

The 200 pupils at Edinburgh Drive, North Anston, embraced the campaign, planting 60 trees and sewing wildflower seeds in uncut grassy areas.

Their reputation spread across the UK educational sector and impressed the National Trust.

Nearly 500 applications were received for the saplings – one representing each foot in height the tree had grown to.

Head teacher Alex Wirth with pupils from Anston Greenlands primary school

They should be ready to plant out in the 2025-26 winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust chose Anston Greenlands in recognition of their environmental work.

Head teacher Alex Wirth said he was excited that his school had been picked for one of the 49 and promised that it would be planted near the school fence, so it can be seen from the street.

“We are incredibly proud to have been chosen as a home for one of the saplings," he said.

"The children and families in our community are working really hard to support nature’s recovery, and this tree will provide a fitting symbol for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pupils had been "absolutely thrilled" when the news was broken to them on Friday morning, said the head.

And the work doesn't stop now.

"We'll soon be renovating our school pond, which is a smaller scale but quite a nice one. We're looking for funding to expand the rewilding award too."

The saplings' distribution was part of a ‘Trees of Hope’ programme, with other recipients including The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds, Holly's Hope in Northumberland, and The Tree Sanctuary and Tree Amigos in Coventry.

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties said: “Each and every application told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the country, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all.

“The tree meant so much to so many and through the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come.

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the 49 people and communities that will receive a sapling next year.”