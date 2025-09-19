Rotherham licensing shake-up to boost women’s safety and tackle terror risks

Draft policy: Cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy Cllr John Williams said: “The draft policy is considered to strike the correct balance between encouraging economic growth and minimizing any negative impacts on those that may be affected by such activities.”

BARS, clubs and takeaways in Rotherham may face tougher rules after a new five-year licensing policy was agreed by the council’s Cabinet.

The policy sets out how venues should operate when selling alcohol, hosting entertainment or serving late-night food.

As part of the update, venues will be required to appoint a women’s safety champion, train staff to respond to harassment or drink spiking, and promote schemes such as Ask for Angela, which lets customers discreetly seek help if they feel unsafe.

Stricter expectations around security are also included, with recommendations for trained door supervisors and a mix of male and female staff where searches are carried out.

The changes introduce measures linked to Martyn’s Law – a proposed law named after Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett – which would require venues to have proportionate counter-terrorism plans in place.

Cllr John Williams, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “The draft policy is considered to strike the correct balance between encouraging economic growth and minimizing any negative impacts on those that may be affected by such activities.”

Cllr Chris Read, leader of the council, added: “The object of the policy here is absolutely not to place additional burdens on those premises. It is to offer best guidance and support in the hope that that is helpful to those premises.”

A six-week consultation earlier this year drew 74 responses, with nearly nine in ten people backing women’s safety measures and more than 80 per cent supporting environmental best practice such as cutting waste.

The updated policy will now go before full council and if approved, will apply to all licensed premises and large events across the borough until 2030.