Rotherham expansion for specialists

Vector 31

TWO growing businesses have expanded into a popular Rotherham industrial estate.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist hire company RVT Group, which offers tailored solutions for dust control, fume extraction, ventilation, noise barriers, water treatment, environmental monitoring and climate control, has enlarged its depot facilities after taking 35,000 sq ft of industrial space at Vector 31 in Waleswood.

The company, started in 1993, had outgrown its existing unit in Chesterfield, while existing tenant Preformed Windings, which manufacture high-voltage diamond coils for high-voltage motors and generators, has relocated into a 10,000 sq ft unit at the industrial scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agents Knight Frank secured the unit for RVT, which has sites across the UK, and also negotiated the move for Preformed Windings, which has more than 50 years of experience of partnering major OEMs and rewind shops worldwide.

Harry Orwin-Allen, surveyor in the Knight Frank Sheffield office, said: “Vector 31 is a prime South Yorkshire location and offers occupiers high grade industrial and warehouse units built to modern specification.

“Both companies needed extra capacity in high quality accommodation, and Vector 31 fitted the bill.”

Preformed Windings employs a team of 80 highly skilled staff.