Rotherham Council celebrates 600 homes milestone

By Jill Theobald
Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:34 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 10:39 GMT
Rotherham Town Hall.Rotherham Town Hall.
Rotherham Town Hall.
ROTHERHAM Council is a step closer to achieving its pledge to develop hundreds of new properties across the borough, with the 600th home completed.

The home is one of 30 properties built on the Sorby Park development in Waverley, with the council purchasing 12 two-bedroom homes, 12 three-bedroom homes and six four-bedroom homes, which are now available for council rent.

The properties, developed by Avant Homes, feature solar panels and triple glazed windows to help reduce energy bills for tenants.

Since 2018, 600 affordable homes across the borough have either been built by the council on council-owned land or acquired from housing developers on the open market – all of which have added to the stock of homes available for council rent or shared ownership.

This is in addition to 125 for sale homes developed by RMBC.

Similar schemes are currently in development, or have recently been completed, in areas such as Rawmarsh, Maltby, Broom, Dinnington, and Treeton.

