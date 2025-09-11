Rotherham Council backs Orgreave inquiry after emotional debate

PROTEST: Orgreave Truth And Justice Campaigners

ROTHERHAM councillors have formally welcomed the government’s decision to hold a statutory inquiry into the Orgreave clashes of 1984, after a debate marked by a passionate speech from Cllr Brian Steele.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquiry, announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in July, will begin in the autumn and be chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield, Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox.

It will have full legal powers to compel evidence and testimony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council motion, brought by Cllr Steele and seconded by Cllr Clarke, commits the authority to supporting the inquiry and working with neighbouring councils to help affected residents.

Cllr Steele told colleagues the motion was “for his three brothers who were at Orgreave”, one of whom has since died.

He described the lasting trauma of the miners’ strike and the need for justice for families still affected.

Holding up a photograph of a reporter being struck by a police officer on horseback, he said: “The police didn’t just do what they did on that day.

“Somebody authorised the police to do what they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The picture I showed you was a feature of a reporter being hit with a baton by police, charged on for just doing his job.”

He added that miners had been branded as “the enemy of the state” at the time, despite simply “fighting for their communities, their jobs and their livelihoods”.

“There should be an inquiry…to make sure that the miners on that day and their family members and their children really know what happened to their parents,” he said.

“Justice is important.”

Cllr Steele said he would continue to fight for the truth in memory of his younger brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They don’t know what’s happening, but I’m fighting, and will continue to fight.”

Cllr Zachary Collingham, leader of the Conservative group, also backed the inquiry, while expressing concerns about cost and the passage of time.

“I don’t relish the millions that will be spent,” he said.

“I see no reason not to welcome the inquiry and to speed it on its way.”

Liberal Democrat leader Adam Carter said the inquiry was “long overdue”.

The motion was accepted unanimously.