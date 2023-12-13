THE founder of a charity which helps human trafficking victims across the world has shared her story with former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Becky Murray is the founder of One By One which works to support victims of human trafficking across the world.

Becky, who was born in Kimberworth and still lives in Rotherham, started the charity after a girl she bought flip-flops for in Sierra Leone assumed she wanted sexual favours in return.

More than a decade later, One By One has reached more than 40,000 people with its various programmes across the world, and has offices in Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda, as well as fundraising teams in the UK, USA and Canada.

This year Becky has represented the charity in the White House and 10 Downing Street and in October hosted a Churches Against Trafficking event for religious leaders in the Houses of Parliament to mark Anti-Slavery Day.

Theresa May invited Becky to London after hearing about the charity.

Becky said: “We were privileged to spend time at Theresa May’s office and hear about her recently launched global commission on human trafficking and share with her about our work.

“The Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking aims to drive international momentum towards eradicating forced labour, ending modern slavery and human trafficking – in line with UN goals. It’s a topic very close to Mrs May’s heart.

"She was very kind and interested in what we are doing.