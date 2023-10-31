A ROTHERHAM charity helping human trafficking victims across the world hosted an event in parliament to mark Anti-Slavery Day.

From left: One by One trustee Douglas Williams, co-founder Matthew Murray, chief executive and founder Becky Murray and MP John Healey

One By One is based here in the borough but has offices in Kenya, Pakistan, Uganda and Rwanda.

It has reached more than 40,000 children through programmes that focus on prevention, education, residential care and prosecution of perpetrators.

The charity hosted Churches Against Trafficking – an event for religious leaders, which was held in the Houses of Parliament.

One by One founder and chief executive Becky Murray said: “We are grateful that almost 100 churches were represented in Westminster and it was wonderful to see politicians from all parties attend and offer their support.”

Among those in attendance was Wentworth & Dearne MP John Healey, who sponsored the evening as Becky lives in his constituency.

Mr Healey said: “I was delighted to attend Churches Against Trafficking in parliament. It's heartening to see the faith community taking a stand against such a critical issue.

“I'm pleased to support One By One's crucial work, especially with the charity being started and based so close to home. Becky and her team are doing an amazing job.”

Becky added: “We are thankful for John’s support. We need politicians and communities, including faith leaders, working together to help bring freedom for many lives.

“There are 50 million people in slavery today across the world… we have to keep fighting to change that figure.”