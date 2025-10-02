Rise and shine to donate to children's pyjama appeal

APPEALING DONATION: Collection co-ordinator Emma Smith (centre) is pictured with Lions president Lynn Reaney (right) and secretary Janice Maskill.

“NEVER under-estimate the impact of a cosy pair of pyjamas!”

That's the message from a fundraiser who is busy co-ordinating collections of new pyjamas and sleep-suits for poorly babies and children in hospital in Rotherham and beyond.

Emma Smith (44) from Whiston is into her second year of gathering goodies for the Children's Hospital Pyjama Appeal – a UK charity that collects donations of brand new pyjamas for children aged from newborn to 18.

These donations are then shared between local hospitals, hospices and women’s refuges.

And while Emma started off collecting donations for the children's ward at Rotherham Hospital, the appeal quickly spread to the special care baby unit and A&E as well as Barnsley Hospital.

“I stumbled across the appeal on Facebook while my dad and I were looking for something to do for a good cause after my mum had passed away,” said Emma.

“It seemed like a really nice idea.

“I started doing it last year and it has grown since then.

“No child wants to be in hospital and if they have to be, they don't want to be in a hospital gown – they want to be wearing brand new cosy PJs!

“The child may have even gone in for something routine and had to stay and parents haven't had chance to pack a bag – so something as simple as a pair of new PJs really can make all the difference, offering comfort and a little bit more dignity, too.”

Recent donations to Emma have been from Foresters Financial while the Maltby and Rother Valley Lions purchased 44 pairs of pyjamas and sleep suits for children of all ages to support the initiative.

The collection runs until November, with the pyjamas set to be presented in December.

The Rotherham drop-off points are:

Maltby Leisure Centre

Wath Upon Death Leisure Centre

Aston Cum Aughton Leisure Centre

Aston Leisure Centre

Ravenfield Surgery

Wonder Years Nursery – Ravenfield

Brecks Community Hub

Beauty Box – Whiston

Hair Den – Broom

The Tanning Studio – Stag

Inspired Beauty – Bramley

Truly Madly Nails – Maltby

Stag Community Church

Alternatively contact Emma by text on 07983 576337.