RHS flower show display seen by thousands re-emerges in Hoyland

A LITTLE corner of Hoyland will be forever stately….

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, nothing lasts forever but for those who were unable to catch the RHS flower show at Wentworth Woodhouse, the spirit of the event has been rekindled in Hoyland - where their Flowing Over design has been carefully reconstructed at Owd Martha’s Yard community garden.

The garden itself is celebrating ten years in existence and was among the local exhibitors offered the opportunity to create displays alongside the big names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteers behind the garden grasped the opportunity, taking a spot in the recycling category of the community section.

Their display was themed on water, where it can be boiled and poured from, using a dolly tub, milk churn, mop buckets, teapots and saucepans for planting.

All the items had been donated to the volunteer-run community garden, which occupies a plot of land behind Belmont Working Men’s Club in Hoyland.

The RHS flower show was the first to be held at Wentworth Woodhouse and it is expected to return in 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event brought large visitor numbers to the area, leading to significant traffic congestion at some points, with traffic tailing back to the M1/Dearne towns link road interchange in Barnsley at one point.

The display at Owd Martha's Yard

After a dry spell which left Yorkshire with a hosepipe ban, the last two days were also affected by rain, which was particularly heavy on Sunday afternoon, leading to some visitors reporting they had left early as a result.

Despite that, the event proved Wentworth Woodhouse was able to act as a fine showcase for a prestigious event.