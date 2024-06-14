Revamp brings 'new lease of life' to popular pub
Sir Jack in Bramley closed at the beginning of May ahead of major works both inside and out.
The site now has an open plan layout and is zoned into three different areas – the bar, sports area, and restaurant.
The pub, on Moorhead Way, features contemporary décor and modern facilities throughout including upgraded restrooms and new furniture.
The adjoining Wacky Warehouse space has been completely revamped, with the party area for youngsters receiving an entire rebuild and the 'grown-ups’ gaining an enhanced café with Wi-Fi available throughout.
Outside has also been redeveloped and refurbished, with a new covered canopy, improved comfortable seating, mood lighting and upgraded heating.
The drinks menu has been given a revamp, providing local favourites such as Greene King IPA, Abbott and Old Speckled Hen, as well as a range of spirits, wines, and cocktails /mocktails, plus no and low alcohol options.
The investment has provided eight new job opportunities for the local community with the pub team expanding in both the front and back of house.
General manager Martin Jones-South said: “Our team at Sir Jack is excited to be re-establishing ourselves as a pub that is at the heart of the community and can’t wait to welcome back both new and old customers to showcase our improved offering.
“The revamp has brought a whole new lease of life to the pub, and we’re confident that customers will love our new facilities.”
