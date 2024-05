RENOVATION: The Sir Jack in Bramley

A PUB in Bramley has closed its doors.

The Sir Jack pub and carvery on Moorhead Way is to undergo renovation.

The Wacky Warehouse on the site shut earlier this year and now the pub will also close for a short period while the entire venue undertakes a six-figure investment.

