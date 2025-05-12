Relief for Whiston as flood prevention plans are revealed

Peace of mind: Whiston residents should see flood risk slashed

PLANS for a flood defence scheme, designed to protect the village of Whiston, have been drawn up by Rotherham Council.

The scheme is a response to the village’s flooding problem, with the last happening in October 2023, and is one of six planned at locations across the borough.

But the council needs planning permission before the work can go ahead and has now put an application forwards to its own planning board.

Their Whiston Brook flood alleviation scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding to properties and the village’s infrastructure.

Simple measures: But changes at Alma Row could help keep water in Whiston Brook

A by-product is that the work should improve the “ecological and amenity value of the river corridor and nearby areas”, according to a planning report.

Proposed changes include increasing culvert capacity, creating a flood water storage area and increasing the size of a bridge, to reduce the risk of ‘over-topping’ from rising water.

Work is proposed at Worrygoose Lane, Royds Moor Hill Bridge, Moorhouse Lane and Alma Row, with the creation of a flood storage reservoir.

At Worrygoose Lane, a second culvert would be installed beneath the road, along with increased size of an existing sewer and other work, including a small flood wall between Worrygoose Lane and Sitwell Park golf club.

That would mean removing some trees and bushes, however.

For the flood storage reservoir, a new 416 metre long embankment dam would be created, to hold water during extreme weather. The embankment would be no more than 2.5 metres high.

A ‘flow control’ structure would also be installed, along with an access point - off Moorhouse Lane - for maintenance vehicles.

The stone bridge at Royds Moor Hill would be replace with a larger concrete box-bridge, to reduce the chances of water over-topping onto the B6410, with a new wetland area also being created.

At Alma Row, a road hump would be installed, to channel water back towards Whiston Brook during flooding, with sections cut from the wall on that road, to allow water to flow more freely back into the brook.

The council has submitted an argument that the proposed work do not detract from the openness of the Green Belt, which has to be considered as part of the planning process.