Redefining Rotherham's culture – right here, right now

Some of the CCoC young leaders with programme manager Sarah Christie (front row, second left)

THE legacy begins here!

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

January 2025 sees the official start of Rotherham’s aim to become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.

The year-long programme is the result of a collaboration with locals aged 25 and under and features free events, opportunities and activities for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of Rotherham’s tenure as the world’s first Capital of Culture took place last month at the ARC Cinema at Forge Island with funding announcements, entertainment, and some of the young people steering the festival year addressing the audience.

Children get involved in a previous CCoC event

Leanne Buchan, head of creative programming and engagement at Rotherham Council, said: “Everything about the Children’s Capital of Culture has been different from the start.

“Rather than the result of a bidding contest, it was young people who bestowed the title upon Rotherham.

“In 2017 the Local Cultural Educational Partnership invited children and young people to shape its cultural strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These cultural leaders gave them the tools to create and communicate their own vision for where they’re from, in a way they never had before.

Welcome to 'Otherham will light up the town centre this month

“It soon became clear that young people wanted the chance to shape culture and build community in their own way.”

CCoC programme manager Sarah Christie said: “Declaring Rotherham the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture may sound bold.

“But the past three years (of preparation and activity) have shown that if anywhere is worthy of it, it’s our borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our activities launched in 2022 with a festival entirely co-created by 16-to-25-year-old 'young producers'.

“Organisers across the borough have placed children and young people at the heart of decision-making ever since.

“Exhibitions, theatre productions, careers training and mini festivals have followed – each of them has boosted the stories and perspectives of Rotherham’s young people.

“They've also brought new life to local businesses and cultural venues including Wentworth Woodhouse, FLUX Rotherham, WoW Rotherham, and Grimm and Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to enjoy the Festival Year programme.

“All this activity is likely to bring with it a renewed sense of pride, aspiration and belonging.

“Looking beyond 2025, it has the potential to leave a legacy of lasting, creative change in our borough.”