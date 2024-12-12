Funding and festivities announced at Children's Capital of Culture event

Abi Cobb, Ayathola Sibanda and Sophie Ellingham - pic by James Mulkeen

FUNDING of £1.12m and activities from film to football – and even Rotherham's first opera – were all announced at at a preview event for next year's Children's Capital of Culture.

The launch of the year-long programme marking Rotherham’s tenure as the world’s first Capital of Culture saw a line-up of speakers including some of the young people steering the festival year such as hosts Grace Bower and Xanthe Palmer, and Rotherham Council leader Cllr Chris Read.

CCoC programme manager Sarah Christie told the event 2025 was going to be “packed full of colourful, creative events that celebrate Rotherham’s identity through the fresh ideas of our young people.”

Project leaders also took to the stage at the launch, held at Forge Island and ARC Cinema, to make a series of announcements including a new £1.12m investment from Arts Council England, adding to a £1m investment from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority earlier this year.

Some of the CCoC youth panel - photo by James Mulkeen

Guests heard about festival year highlights for 2025 including collaborations with the Royal Horticultural Society, National Gallery and Royal Ballet and Opera House, as well as Gallery Town, a re-imagined outdoor art gallery from Flux Rotherham.

Other highlights include a two-week youth literature festival led by literacy charity Grimm and Co; House of Fun – a “mischievous interruption” at Wentworth Woodhouse’s historic mansion; a touring film programme with Sheffield DocFest, an exhibition at Clifton Park Museum and free creative match-day family activities with Rotherham United Community Trust, Yorkshire Sport Foundation and School Games.

Cllr David Sheppard, RMBC deputy leader and cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood working, said: “This is a special moment for Rotherham and its young people.

“We have collaborated with children and young people from across the borough over the last five years, supporting and championing their talents and creativity and we couldn’t be prouder of the programme of events, festivals, activities, classes and experiences we’ve created together.”

Ayathola Sibanda, a 17-year-old member of the youth programming panel, said: “It's really over-whelming.

“Children's Capital of Culture has been in the making for so long that to see it all come to life is so cool.”

Abi Cobb (21) enjoyed a traineeship with Gulliver's Valley as part of CCoC before joining the alumni programme as engagement manager.

She said: “Launching CCoC tells people we are looking to the future.

“We have made it happen, we've built this up from scratch and everyone is really excited. “Growing up people may have felt they would have to go further afield to access creative opportunities or jobs.

“But as engagement manager I can show that's not the case any more.

“There are are opportunities in Rotherham for you.”

Engagement assistant Sophie Ellingham agreed.

The 25-year-old landed her role after traineeships at Wentworth Woodhouse and Flux Rotherham.

“CCoC is so special and I love being a part of it.

“When I first moved to Rotherham in 2020 people were telling me it wasn't great and wasn't the place to be.

“Now I can turn around and say actually it is the best place to be!”