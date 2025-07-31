Redefining Rotherham through the creative 'ripple effect'

'IMMENSE IMPACT': Becky Foster shares the joys of Children’s Capital of Culture

WHEN I first stepped into the grand architecture of Wentworth Woodhouse for the Children’s Capital of Culture recruitment day, I didn’t just see marble floors and chandeliers – I saw possibilities.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 22, I made the decision to return to education and seek a career that would fill my cup with hope, creativity and opportunity.

I didn’t expect to find all of that in one place, but I did, right here at Wentworth Woodhouse and within the vibrant, supportive Children’s Capital of Culture team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now aged 23, my job title is assistant cultural producer, and that covers a whole lot!

Over the past ten months, I’ve dipped my toes into every corner of the cultural world - from exhibitions and events to heritage work and even graphic design.

This role has been a whirlwind of learning, experimenting and discovering where my strengths and passions truly lie.

Although every day has felt like a privilege, one moment stands out as a true triumph - our House of Fun Launch which includes various family-friendly activities, exhibitions, and playful interventions in the historic house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being deeply involved in planning this event meant watching it come to life was something truly special.

It was a celebration of local talent, a joyful evening for guests of all ages and the perfect way to kick off the playful spirit of the House of Fun season.

Seeing the community come together like that, laughing, exploring, connecting, reminded me why we do what we do.

The impact Children’s Capital of Culture has had on my life has been immense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming from corporate sales roles, which taught me valuable lessons but left little space for creativity, stepping into a team where no idea is a bad idea has been transformative.

To have my imagination nurtured by my fantastic managers (Jen and Victoria!) has shown me just how vital creative work is to my wellbeing.

Beyond my own story, I can see the ripple effect across Rotherham.

Every workshop, event and exhibition hosted by myself and my wonderful Children’s Capital of Culture colleagues brings people together and redefines what this town can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re building a place where creativity is celebrated and passed onto the next generation, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of it.

The House of Fun season at Wentworth Woodhouse runs from Saturday, August 5, to Friday, November 16.