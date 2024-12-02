Record nurse recruitment as 90 register with Rotherham
Ninety newly registered nurses are joining Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and will work across the hospital and community settings.
Cindy Storer, deputy chief nurse, said: “We are thrilled to give a warm welcome to such a large cohort of talented new nurses and we are pleased that these new graduates have chosen us for their first nursing post.
“We listened carefully to feedback from our previous graduates who described leadership and support from their new teams as important to them when choosing their first post.”
The trust has also launched several initiatives, including an education and development programme for all registered nurses, as well as achieving accreditation for its preceptorship programme, which provides structured support for nurses in the first year of qualifying.
The trust also runs an Acorn badge scheme to help identify newly registered nurses undergoing preceptorship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.