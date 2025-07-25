Pupils' proud project to celebrate 'special place'

COLLABORATIVE: The project by artist Bridie Cheeseman (pictured) and year 4 and 5 pupils from Broom Valley Community School, Canklow Woods Primary School, and Rotherham Museums, is on display at Boston Castle - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A “LOVELY way to learn!”

Primary school pupils joined creative forces with an illustrator and muralist to celebrate the stories and history of a Grade II listed building in Rotherham.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, Canklow Woods Primary and Broom Valley Community School partnered with Rotherham Museums to explore the history of Boston Castle and its surrounding area.

And following a collaborative interview process – that included pupils themselves – artist Bridie Cheeseman was selected to lead the creative project.

Tiled Tales of Boston Castle and Beyond, a collection of ceramic tiles created as part of a collaborative project led by illustrator and public artist Bridie Cheeseman in partnership with year 4 and 5 pupils from Broom Valley Community School, Canklow Woods Primary School and Rotherham Museums, is on display at Boston Castle. The Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail and Miss Kaukab Amjid are pictured taking a look at some of the initial designs for the project.

The commission focused on uncovering and celebrating the stories of Boston Castle, a site named in solidarity with American colonists after the Boston Tea Party.

The visitor attraction – a square, two-storey building standing on one of the highest points in Rotherham – was built as a hunting lodge by the Earl of Effingham in 1775.

Through workshops and hands-on sessions, children created both physical ceramic tiles as well as digital artworks that now form a permanent educational display within the castle.

Their creative efforts were unveiled at a celebration event attended by the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail.

Bridie Cheeseman said: “It was a wonderful experience working with the museum and the children. I’m so pleased with how the final artwork looks and how it reflects the children’s creativity and pride in their town.”

Ian Blakesley, learning officer at Rotherham Museums, said: “The project has been a source of pride for everyone involved.

“It’s been a privilege to see this project grow and to hear how proud the children are of what they’ve created.

“They can’t wait to show it to others.”

Visitors have praised the new display as a “lovely way to learn about Boston Castle and a reminder of what a special place it is”.

Added Ian: “This initiative not only enhances the visitor experience at Boston Castle but also ensures that future generations can connect with Rotherham’s remarkable history in a meaningful and creative way.”