Pupils on road to success with safety awareness campaign

A GOOD STEER: Brookfield pupils' road safety campaign

PRIMARY school pupils created a series of eye-catching posters to help steer people's focus towards safe and considerate parking.

Pupils from Brookfield Junior Academy’s School Council decided the colourful posters which have since been turned into signs to raise awareness among parents during school drop off and pick up times at the school on Lime Grove in Swinton.

Daisy Dunning, of Principal Brookfield Junior Academy, said: “Three of the best designs were selected for professional reproduction as weatherproof signage, funded and championed by Swinton ward councillors Victoria Cusworth and Nigel Harper.

“Supporting the project through their Community Leadership Funds, Councillors Cusworth – who has a long association with the school and previously chaired its governing body – and Harper provided financial backing to convert pupils' artwork into durable signage.

“These posters have now been installed on railings outside the school, serving as visible reminders to motorists to avoid blocking driveways, pavements, yellow zigzags, or school entrances, and to consider safer drop off habits.”

Earlier this year pupils at the school – which admits children aged three to 11-years-old – were also involved in the Rotherham Baton Relay as part of this year's Children's Capital of Culture 2025 celebrations.

The school was one of 86 involved and saw participants running from school to school to pass the baton on, as well as taking in Rotherham parks, green spaces, blue spaces and monuments along the way.