Children are great sports at 'fantastic' baton relay event

DREAM TEAM: Miss Keywood and Mrs Miller (right) with the Brookfield baton pupils

PUPILS and staff from Brookfield Junior Academy enjoyed a “fantastic experience for the community” after taking part in the Rotherham Baton Relay.

The school, on Lime Grove in Swinton, was one of 86 involved in the event which is part of the Children's Capital of Culture Festival 2025.

The baton event sees participants running from school to school, as well as taking in Rotherham parks, green spaces, blue spaces and monuments along the way.

It was handed over by pupils from Swinton to the Brookfield team who then ran for 15 minutes to Milton, with Year 4, 5 and 6 classes stood outside and cheering on the pupil runners - Scott Andrews (Y5), Ollie Bannon (Y6), Freya Wood (Y5) and Florence Wilkinson (Y6) – and staff members Mrs Miller and Miss Keywood.

Principal Miss Daisy Dunning said: “We were eager to be involved in the Rotherham Baton Relay as

the Children’s Capital of Culture initiative is a youth-led celebration of Rotherham, designed and delivered by children and young people from across the borough.

“By participating, Brookfield Junior Academy can actively contribute to this community-wide celebration, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among its students.

“Engaging in the relay allows students to explore and develop their creativity, teamwork, and leadership skills in a real-world context, as well as encouraging collaboration with other schools, local artists, and cultural organisations.

“The Baton Relay is not just a ceremonial event – it's a platform for young people to express their ideas and aspirations.

“Participating in the Rotherham Baton Relay offered Brookfield Junior Academy a unique opportunity to engage in a meaningful cultural event, enhance educational experiences, build community connections, and celebrate the agency of young people in shaping their future.”

Mrs Miller, assistant vice principal, who took part in the baton relay said: “It was a fantastic experience for the community to do something together.

“The children were great sports and thoroughly enjoyed the event.”