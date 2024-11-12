DSA

SOUTH Yorkshire leaders have today (Tuesday) approved £3m of funding for South Yorkshire Airport City which could see commercial flights departing from the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) in Spring 2026.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Board agreed to provide £3m from existing earmarked resources enabling City of Doncaster Council to progress with re-instatement activity and continue commercial negotiations.

It was announced last week that a bidder had been secured to operate the airport – closed by owners Peel who declared it unviable – with City of Doncaster Council securing a 125-year lease for the site from the company and the procurement process for an operator is reaching its conclusion.

The South Yorkshire Airport City concept is also a ten-year plan to drive economic growth in Doncaster and the wider region with the airport used as an anchor for growth at the wider Gateway East site.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “I remain completely committed to reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport and creating a world leading sustainable aviation hub.

“That’s why, together with the MCA board, we have authorised the release of £3m for City of Doncaster Council in support of their plans for the airport.

“This money is part of the £138m that South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority have already committed to releasing, subject to the right deal being struck with the right partner.

“DSA and the wider Gateway East site has huge potential to play a leading role in the economic regeneration of South Yorkshire and the North of England, which is why it’s so important we get this right.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “This is another successful stage completed in our plan to see planes take off from Doncaster once again.

“This support from South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority and South Yorkshire leaders is critical in helping us to reopen our airport and realise the incredible potential for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the wider region.

“I would like to thank them for their unanimous support.

“We have identified a bidder to manage and operate the airport as we aim to see passenger flights return in Spring 2026."