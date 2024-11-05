Doncaster Sheffield Airport

UP TO £138m could be pumped into re-opening South Yorkshire’s mothballed airport and supporting economic development which could have a dramatic impact on the wider county’s fortunes.

It was announced this week that a bidder has been secured to operate the airport - closed by owners Peel who declared it unviable - with City of Doncaster Council securing a 125 year lease for the site from the company.

That deal still has to be completed and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority will make a decision next week on whether to put £3m into pushing that work forwards.

If it goes ahead, it would have a dramatic impact on the economy of the region, with a ten year plan for business growth both around the airport and across the wider region being created.

Mayor: Oliver Coppard

Under the scheme, called South Yorkshire Airport City, the airport would become a lynchpin for economic growth.

That would include the authority putting in up to £138m, which would help develop the airport, but with the expectation of a huge payback on the investment, in terms of wealth-generation.

It is predicted that could lead to 5,000 jobs being created, with an ‘added value’ of £6.6bn, up to nine times the cash to be invested.

The scheme is so big that it will go before the Government’s Subsidy Advice Unit before being signed off.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, and other members of the SYCMA board, want to ensure there is an ‘appropriate’ level of public control of the future development of the airport.

Mr Coppoard said: “As I have said from the beginning of this process, I remain fully committed to reopening the airport.

“That’s why I and MCA board have authorised the release of up to £138m in support of that plan, subject to the right deal being struck with the right operator.

“With that level of investment, and with a deal that is this significant to the whole of South Yorkshire, I am also determined to ensure we progress earnestly ensuring we build on the foundations of a leading regional economic asset.”

Measures would be put in place to do everything possible to protect taxpayers’ money, he said.