Private hospital responds to inquest into mum's death

WEDDING DAY: David with Maxine.

THE private hospital at the centre of an inquest into the death of a mum has issued a statement offering its condolences to the family and assurances that it takes “such matters extremely seriously.”

Maxine Spittlehouse (48) underwent a total abdominal hysterectomy as an NHS patient at Kinvara Private Hospital in Rotherham on July 16 last year, after the procedure had been advised to treat her heavy and painful periods.

The inquest at Doncaster Coroner’s Court heard her condition deteriorated in the early hours of the following day and at around 7.30am she suffered a cardiac arrest.

She was transferred to (the NHS) Rotherham Hospital where she underwent further abdominal surgery at the site of the hysterectomy and was subsequently admitted to intensive care but continued to deteriorate and was taken off life support.

MUCH-LOVED MUM: Maxine Spittlehouse

The mum-of-one passed away on July 22, 2024.

The inquest, which began on Monday, April 28 and concluded on Friday, May 2, heard prior to the cardiac arrest, there were “multiple missed opportunities” at Kinvara.

Assistant coroner Georgina Gibbs stated “a high threshold of neglect” had been found.

Following the inquest, Maxine's widower David (49) and daughter Millie (24) called for greater regulation.

Calling his wife's death “avoidable”, David said: “There is no requirement for private hospitals to have specialised consultants on the ground overnight or CT scans, or blood testing facilities, or blood for transfusion – which is why we are calling for total abdominal hysterectomies to only be carried out at fully staffed and properly equipped hospitals.”

A spokesman for Kinvara Private Hospital said following the hearing: “We offer our deepest condolences to the Spittlehouse family during this incredibly difficult time.

“The Coroner's investigation did not identify systemic failures at Kinvara Private Hospital, and therefore did not result in a Prevention of Future Deaths report.

“We want to assure the public that we take all such matters extremely seriously.

“The findings of the investigation are being carefully reviewed internally to identify any potential learning points or areas for further improvement.

“Our unwavering commitment remains the safety and well-being of every patient in our care, and we continuously strive to provide the highest possible standards.”