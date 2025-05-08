'Devastated' family call for greater regulations after mum's death

MUCH LOVED: Maxine Spittlehouse

THE “devastated” family of a Rotherham mum who “lived life to the fullest” are calling for greater regulation after an inquest found neglect at a private hospital contributed to her death.

Maxine Spittlehouse (48) underwent a total abdominal hysterectomy as an NHS patient at Kinvara Private Hospital in Rotherham on July 16 last year, after the procedure had been advised to treat her heavy and painful periods.

Following the pandemic private hospitals have routinely and increasingly been used to treat NHS patients in an effort reduce NHS waiting list times.

The inquest at Doncaster Coroner’s Court heard her condition deteriorated in the early hours of the following day and at around 7.30am she suffered a cardiac arrest.

David and Maxine Spittlehouse on their wedding day

She was transferred to (the NHS) Rotherham Hospital where she underwent further abdominal surgery at the site of the hysterectomy and was subsequently admitted to intensive care but continued to deteriorate and was taken off life support.

The mum-of-one passed away on July 22, 2024 leaving her husband David and daughter Millie “devastated”.

The inquest heard that prior to the cardiac arrest, there were “multiple missed opportunities” at Kinvara Private Hospital.

There was also a lack of basic vital equipment to deal with an emergency and no ‘point of care’ device to provide a rapid haemoglobin assessment that would have indicated Maxine’s deteriorating condition.

David, Maxine and a young Millie

When Maxine collapsed, a manual blood pressure monitor could not be found and there was no blood fridge so units of blood were not available for a transfusion.

The hearing, which began on Monday, April 28 and concluded on Friday, May 2, was heard before assistant coroner Georgina Gibbs who stated that “a high threshold of neglect” had been found.

Mr Karri, medical director of Kinvara Hospital, told the inquest that, since the incident, measures had been introduced including obtaining a point of care monitoring device and installing a blood fridge.

Speaking after the inquest, Christine Brown of Medical Solicitors representing the family, said the hearing reflected the “seriousness of the failings in Maxine’s care”.

“NHS patients undergoing surgery in the private sector are entitled to expect that standards are at least as good as in the NHS,” she said.

Daughter Millie (24): “Mum lived life to the fullest.

“She could make friends with anyone, and lit up every room with her kindness, positivity and humour.

“We loved her so very much, and our lives will not be the same without her.”

Maxine’s widower, David Spittlehouse (49), said: “What is very clear, is that Maxine’s death was avoidable.”

He added: “Not only was Maxine failed by those responsible for her care, Kinvara Hospital lacked important equipment to help diagnose and treat her internal bleeding.

“Instead, she could only receive this emergency care at Rotherham Hospital.”

The father and daughter have launched a petition calling for the government to review the regulations around hysterectomies being carried out in private hospitals.

“There is no requirement for the private hospitals to have specialised consultants on the ground overnight,” said David, “or CT scans, or blood testing facilities, or blood for transfusion – which is why we are calling for total abdominal hysterectomies to only be carried out at fully staffed and properly equipped hospitals.”

Kinvara Private Hospital has been contacted for comment.