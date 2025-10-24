Plug in & Play Festival: Full programme announced

PLAY TIME: Events will take place across Rotherham for the festival

CHILDREN’S Capital of Culture and the National Videogame Museum have unveiled the programme for this year’s Plug in & Play festival, which returns to Rotherham this October half term from Monday, October 27-Friday 31.

Billed as “an epic series of real-life video game adventures”, Plug In & Play will be packed with free workshops, electronic music performances and high-energy gaming challenges that have been co-created with children and young people in Rotherham.

Henry Raby, creative producer at Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “Plug In & Play was a huge hit last year and we wanted to make it even bigger for our festival year. “Children and young people from across the borough have worked with professional games developers to design new games for this year’s event. We’ve also enlisted the help of artists, coders and tech experts to provide hands-on workshops and unique, immersive experiences for all ages.”

The festival starts with a series of events or ‘side quests’ at venues across the borough from Monday 27–Thursday 30.

Highlights include a Mario Kart Tournament at Rotherham Minster, three days of role-playing games at Guild of Games and video game-playing fun on the Rotherham United e-Sports gaming bus.

There are free workshops too, including a Chiptune Music Workshop for 16–18-year-olds that involves creating music using the Nintendo Game Boy.

You can see all the events announced here.

The activities are all free to take part in; some workshops require pre-booking via the website to secure your place.

‘The Final Level’ on Friday, October 31 will see All Saints Square in Rotherham town centre transformed into a village of digital games.

Young people can create circuits with Scavenger Hub, soundscapes with Thunkist, and brand-new electronic music using video game consoles and 1980s home computers with 8-Bit Jam: Music from the Machines.

Make sure you pick up your map for the Plug In & Play Games Trail from the Festival Hub in All Saints Square.

Enjoy a journey of competitive challenges and real-life video games across Rotherham town centre, featuring drop-in character creation workshops and games co-created by professional game developers and local school children.

This real-life video game adventure doesn’t end there - there’s even a secret bonus level for visitors to unlock.

John O’Shea, Creative Director and co-CEO of the National Videogame Museum, said: “We continue to be amazed by the imagination and creativity of children in Rotherham.

"The games they’ve created are absolutely brilliant and we’ve loved bringing them to life. It’s great to bring our work out into the community and support an event where so many children and young people can enjoy gaming-inspired activities together.”

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for street scene and green spaces, Cllr Lynda Marshall, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that Children’s Capital of Culture activity reaches every corner of Rotherham borough and Plug In & Play is a fantastic example of this.

“From Catcliffe Glass Cone to Boston Castle, and from Clifton Park to the town centre, this interactive video game adventure will reach children and young people across Rotherham.”

To find out more, visit www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.