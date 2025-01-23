Plans submitted for £22m 67-home development in Waverley

Housebuilder Honey has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on 4.4 acres of land

PLANS have been submitted to deliver the £22million 67-home second phase of a new homes development in Waverley.

Housebuilder Honey has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on 4.4 acres of land located on the former Orgreave Colliery and Coking site off Rivelin Way.

The site will be part of the housebuilder’s current Homes by Honey at Waverley development, with Honey launched the first homes for sale on the development’s £15.5m, 54-home first phase in September last year.

The proposed second phase of Homes by honey at Waverley will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and will include semi-detached and detached properties.

If phase two is given the go ahead by Rotherham Council, Honey will deliver a total of 121 new homes with revenues of £37.5m across the whole development.

Homes by Honey at Waverley forms part of the local council’s larger redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre Orgreave Colliery and Coking site into a new, sustainable community.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, said: “It is fantastic to secure this second site in Waverley to deliver further new homes and grow our development within this outstanding generation project.

“Sales have been strong since we launched phase one’s first homes for sale, showcasing the demand for properties which combine style, substance and sustainability. Phase two will provide more of our design-led homes for people wanting to live in the thriving community being created at Waverley.

“We now look forward to Rotherham Council considering our plans to make our vision for the second phase of the development a reality.”