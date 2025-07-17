Nose to tail traffic in Wentworth - and far beyond - as RHS show opens

WENTWORTH Woodhouse’s RHS flower show has been hailed as a first for the region - but cynics might argue it has also brought never-seen-before levels of traffic to the village, and a wide area beyond.

The show runs until Sunday and organisers had predicted high levels of traffic around the start and finish times of the daily show, with a raft of measures put in place around the village.

They included a 20 mph speed limit, no waiting restrictions and a series of temporary traffic lights to help control traffic flow around car parking areas.

However, on day one - where access was for Royal Horticultural Society members - residents in the area reported nose to tail traffic through Wentworth, the neighbouring village of Harley and back towards the M1 and junction 36.

In the opposite direction, traffic was said to have queuing heavily on Cortworth Lane, from the direction of Nether Haugh.

On the first day, residents reported slow or standing traffic in that area for two hours as visitors made their way to car parks.

Day two was similar, with traffic building heavily from around 9.30am, stretching back on the A6135 past the Evri parcel depot near junction 36 and towards the M1/Dearne towns link road interchange.

The AA reported traffic being “slow” in the area.

Showtime: Vehicles heading towards Wentworth Woodhouse

The impact of the show on the wider village will unfold over the course of the five day event, but one business announced they were ceasing trading for several days, with concerns over traffic levels and parking opportunities.

Another reported having six customers but no sales on the first day of the show, and the traffic issues.